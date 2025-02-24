Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer accidentally referred to CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu as "Narendra Chandrababu Naidu" during his Assembly speech on February 24. The slip of the tongue was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media. While delivering his address, Nazeer mistakenly credited "Sri Narendra Chandrababu Naidu" for the electoral mandate. The camera momentarily focused on CM Naidu, who seemed unfazed by the error. The session proceeded without any reaction to the blunder. Andhra Pradesh Planning ‘Work From Home’ in a Big Way, Especially for Women, Says CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Governor Calls CM Naidu ‘Narendra Chandrababu Naidu’

#AndhraPradesh #Governor Abdul Nazeer mispronounces Chief Minister "Nara Chandrababu Naidu" name as "Narendra Chandrababu Naidu", while addressing a session of the #APAssembly . Governor forgot #ChandrababuNaidu 's full name or always #Narendra name in his mind?… pic.twitter.com/ruiYjEBWaI — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 24, 2025

