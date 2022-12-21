Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawala on Wednesday said that the news of the COVID-19 outbreak in China is concerning. However, India does not need to panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record, SII CEO added. Poonawala, in a tweet, wrote, "The news of rising COVID cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and @MoHFW_INDIA."(SIC) China: Lifting of COVID-19 Lockdown Could Kill Upto 2.1 Million People, Says Report.

‘News of Rising COVID-19 Cases Coming Out of China Concerning':

.

The news of rising COVID cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and @MoHFW_INDIA. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) December 21, 2022

