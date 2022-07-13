Agnipath Recruitment Scheme



Application window for 2022 batches of Agniveer in the Indian Navy opens from 15 July 2022.



Register Online at: https://t.co/dvb4DpV9rd@SpokespersonMoD@IndiannavyMedia pic.twitter.com/HQBXbzq7nD— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)