In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, a father-son duo kicked and punched a kid after he sat on a stool inside their shop. The CCTV video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that the accused brutally thrashed the kid after pushing him to the ground. Though few people were present at the spot, none of them came forward to help the child. The police took cognisance of the video after it went viral and have arrested two accused in connection with the case. UP Shocker: Cops Abused and Thrashed, Uniform Torn in Kasganj; Probe Launched After Viral Video Surfaces.

Kid Thrashed in Agra

