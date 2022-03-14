Ahead of Karnataka High Court's verdict on the Hijab row, all schools and colleges in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka have been ordered to remain closed tomorrow. Dr. Rajendra KV, Dakshina Kannada DC, said that external exams will happen as per schedule but internal exams of all schools and colleges will be postponed.

