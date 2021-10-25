The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the two new Indian Premier League (IPL) teams. The two teams will be in action from IPL 2022 onwards. CVC Capital Partners and RPSG Group emerged as the victorious bidders.

Ahmedabad and Lucknow to be the two new teams at Indian Premier League (IPL). CVC Capital Partners gets Ahmedabad while RPSG Group gets Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/0zmQS7nQEb — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)