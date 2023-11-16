An Air India pilot, Captain Himanil Kumar, aged 37, undergoing Boeing 777 training, passed away today, November 16, in the Gurugram office due to sudden cardiac arrest. DGCA sources report that he underwent a medical assessment on August 23, 2023, and was declared fit with validity until August 30, 2024, with no fatigue-related issues in his flying duties. The pilot, on leave since Diwali, had resumed training today, including a planned B777 aircraft visit at the T3 terminal. Air India Flight Passenger Has Panic Attack Mid-Air, Turns Violent and Tries to Strangle Wife: Report.

Pilot Under Training Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

On the untimely demise of an #AirIndia pilot today in Gurugram due to cardiac arrest, DGCA sources, say “Capt Himanil Kumar , underwent his medical on 23rd Aug’23 and was declared FIT, with his medical validity until 30th Aug’24. — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) November 16, 2023

Air India Pilot, 37, Succumbs to Cardiac Arrest

Air India pilot, aged 37 under training for Boeing 777 passed away due to a cardiac arrest today. He was at flight dispatch at Delhi Airport as part of his training #aviation — Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) November 16, 2023

Air India Pilot Dies of Cardiac Arrest

A senior pilot from Air India has passed away due to a cardiac arrest. We are awaiting an official response from @airindia — Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) November 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)