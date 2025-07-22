An Air India flight AI 315 from Hong Kong caught fire shortly after it landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport on Tuesday, July 22. Flight AI315, operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 22 July 2025, experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it had landed and parked at the gate. The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and the APU was automatically shut down as per system design, Air India said in a statement on X. "There was some damage to the aircraft, however, passengers and crew members disembarked normally, and are safe. The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified," the airline added. More details are awaited. Air India Flight AI2744 Skids off Mumbai Airport Runway Amid Heavy Rainfall.

Air India Plane Fire

