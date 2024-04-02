A massive fire broke out in Rajasthan today, April 2. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a plywood factory in Ajmer last night. A video of the plywood factory being engulfed in flames has also gone viral on social media. The work of extinguishing the fire is underway. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. Rajasthan Fire: Five Killed, Two Injured After Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Jaipur (Watch Video).

Massive Fire in Ajmer

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Fire broke out in a plywood factory in Ajmer last night. The work of extinguishing the fire is underway. No casualties or injuries have been reported. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/IS2dff8MTp — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 2, 2024

