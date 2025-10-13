A shocking incident at Ajmer’s Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Hospital has sparked outrage after a video showing a female doctor repeatedly slapping an elderly man went viral on social media. The altercation reportedly began after the man accidentally brushed shoulders with the doctor inside the hospital premises. Despite the elderly man’s repeated apologies, the woman continued to assault him while a security guard tried to intervene. The incident, captured on CCTV, has triggered public anger over the doctor’s conduct. Police confirmed that the concerned officer has been informed, and the hospital administration has launched an internal probe into the matter. Officials have assured strict action once the accused resident doctor is identified. Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Blast: Major Explosion As LPG Tanker Collides With Truck; Charred Remains Found at Site; Tanker Driver, Attendant Missing.

Ajmer Doctor Slaps Elderly Man Over Minor Bump at JLN Hospital

यह बुजुर्ग महिला डॉक्टर से टकरा भर गया. महिला डॉक्टर ने बुजुर्ग को कई थप्पड़ जड़ दिए. मामला अजमेर के सरकारी अस्पताल का है. pic.twitter.com/EFgGVpWn2p — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) October 13, 2025

Elderly Man Attacked by Female Doctor at JLN Hospital, Police Respond

उक्त मामले से संबंधित अधिकारी को अवगत करवा दिया गया है। — Ajmer Police (@AjmerpoliceR) October 11, 2025

