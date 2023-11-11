Samajwadi Party on Saturday celebrated the birthday of Khazanchi Nath-The child who was born while his mother was standing in a bank queue post demonitisation in 2016, in Kanpur dehat. “Demonetisation boy” cut the cake with the help of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at party office in Lucknow. Akhilesh took the event as an opportunity to take jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party government for the decision. Demonetisation Was Well Thought Out Conspiracy To Destroy Employment, To Break Unorganised Economy, Says Rahul Gandhi on Seventh Anniversary of Note Ban.

Akhilesh Yadav Celebrates Birthday of Khazanchi

#WATCH | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow celebrates the birthday of 'Khazanchi' who was born while his mother was standing in a bank queue following demonetisation pic.twitter.com/3cixqK2Gnj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 11, 2023

