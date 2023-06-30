According to a recent announcement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), commuters can now carry two sealed bottles of alcohol on trains. Consumption of alcohol is still absolutely forbidden within metro facilities, though. Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person are allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line. Delhi Excise Policy: Over Six Liquor Shops Open at Metro Stations in the National Capital.

Alcohol Now Allowed in Delhi Metro

DMRC issues official statement - Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line. A committee comprising officials from CISF and DMRC have reviewed the earlier order. As per an earlier… pic.twitter.com/JPI9QBu95w — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

