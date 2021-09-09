British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Thursday relished Maharashtra's native fast food dish, Vada Pav, in Mumbai. Ellis shared a picture of him eating vada pav in front of gateway of India on his official Twitter handle. Along with the picture, he wrote "There's always time to have a #vadapav in Mumbai."

Tweet By Alex Ellis:

There's always time to have a #vadapav in Mumbai - लई भारी! pic.twitter.com/Xv6Hu4iW2X — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) September 9, 2021

