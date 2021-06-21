Watch: Inspector Ashish Kumar Saved Drowning Person in Gangnahar.

अलीगढ़ के गंगनहर में डूब रहे व्यक्ति को दारोगा आशीष कुमार ने जान की बाजी लगाकर बचाया,एसएसपी 25000 रुपये व प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर करेंगे सम्मानित!! pic.twitter.com/RpT7JgQqgX — Gaurav Singh Sengar (@sengarlive) June 20, 2021

Aligarh Police Posted Video of Inspector Ashish Kumar:

In an outstanding display of courage, SI Asish kumar of @aligarhpolice jumped in Gangnahar to rescue a drowning man. DGP UP has announced his commendation disc for his rarest act of bravery and dutifulness !#UPPCares pic.twitter.com/4Mmbu27BWq — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)