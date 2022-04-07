Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday issued a circular stating Muslim employees can end their work hours an hour in advance on all working days during the month of Ramzan from 3rd April to 2nd May.

Check Tweet:

All government employees, teachers, contract workers, who profess Islam are permitted to leave offices/ schools early by one hour in the evening on all working days during the month of Ramzan from 3rd April to 2nd May: Government of Andhra Pradesh pic.twitter.com/rhlW7cAzZX — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

