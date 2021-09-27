CM CM K Chandrashekar Rao ordered to shut All Govt offices, schools, colleges and educational institutions to remain closed in Telangana tomorrow in wake of heavy rainfall caused by cyclone Gulab. India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warning that heavy to very heavy rains are expected in different districts of the Telangana over the next 24 hours.

