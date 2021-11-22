Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on Sunday, November 28, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on November 29 and may conclude on December 23.

All-party meet ahead of the Parliament session on Sunday (28th Nov). PM also likely to attend: Sources — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

