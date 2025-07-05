On Wednesday, July 2, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to a man convicted under the POCSO Act. The court noted that the accused married the prosecutrix and the couple were living together as husband and wife, with a child born out of wedlock. The Allahabad High Court further observed that the convict's act was "not only illegal but also immoral". A bench of Justice Rajeev Misra said, "It has come in evidence... that she has solemnized marriage with the applicant/appellant... therefore, in view of above, the criminality, if any, committed by applicant/appellant stood washed of." The high court also directed that the applicant-appellant be released on bail during the pendency of the appeal while deciding an application for suspension of sentence. ‘Married Woman Cannot Allege She Was Coerced Into Sex on False Promise of Marriage’: Kerala High Court Grants Bail to Man Accused of Sexual Exploitation.

High Court Grants Bail to POCSO Convict Noting His Marriage With Prosecutrix

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

