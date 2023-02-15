The Allahabad High Court has on Wednesday quashed a criminal case registered against Congress leader Salman Khurshid for allegedly making an indecent remark against the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. While referring to Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leader Khurshid had allegedly said: “Rishte me ham unke Baap Lagte hai,” during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Menstrual Pain Leave in India: Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Plea on Period Pain Leave Next Week for Female Students and Working Women.

Allahabad HC Quashes Case Against Salman Khurshid:

