Ayodhya seems like heaven on earth a mesmerising musical laser show was organised on banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya on the occasion of Deepotsav. The breathtaking laser show illuminated the skies. The people of Ayodhya rose in unison to chant "Jai Shri Ram." The sixth edition of the Deepotsav was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ayodhya Deepotsav 2022: Laser Show, Earthen Lamps Light Up Saryu River on Eve on Diwali (Watch Video).

Breathtaking Musical Laser Show:

Amazing Visuals of Projection Mapping & Musical Laser Show at Ayodhya Deepotsav#PMinAyodhya Watch - pic.twitter.com/KeZ5rcYn3h — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 23, 2022

