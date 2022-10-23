A breathtaking laser show was organised on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya for the Ayodhya Deepotsav. Around 18 lakh earthen lamps were lit on Sunday as part of celebrations. The sixth edition of the Deepotsav was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ‘Deepotsav’ Celebration Begins With Lord Ram’s ‘Rajyabhishek’ in UP’s Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2022:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya witnesses laser show as lakhs of earthen lamps light up the Saryu river. pic.twitter.com/pn4ohYmzpg — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

