Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti 2024 on Sunday, April 14. A video shared by news agency ANI shows Eknath Shinde paying floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 133rd birth anniversary in Thane. Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi Pay Tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on His Birth Anniversary (Watch Videos).

Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to BR Ambedkar

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde offered tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 133rd birth anniversary today, in Thane. pic.twitter.com/Ur4vuYvVuP — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

