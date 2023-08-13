Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his family, had lunch at the 'Kusumba Anna Kshetra' kitchen today, August 13. A video of the BJP leader having lunch with his family has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 8-second video clip shows Home Minister Amit Shah having lunch with his family and local people at the "Kusumba Anna Kshetra" kitchen. The "Kusumba Anna Kshetra" kitchen is being run in memory of his mother in his native village Mansa in Gujarat. Amit Shah Offers Prayer at Bahuchar Mata Temple in Gujarat’s Mansa (Watch Video).

Amit Shah Has Lunch at 'Kusumba Anna Kshetra' Kitchen in Mansa

#WATCH | Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah along with his family had lunch at the 'Kusumba Anna Kshetra' kitchen today, which is being run in memory of his mother, in his native village Mansa in Gujarat pic.twitter.com/uUAMBBkW4k — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

