Former Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) President Amitabh Choudhary passed away on the morning of August 16, 2022, due to a heart attack. Choudhary also served in important positions in the BCCI during his tenure.

Amitabh Choudhary, former president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) passed away this morning. He had suffered a heart attack. He had served in important positions in the BCCI. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/1toOy2DJRY — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)