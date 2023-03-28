Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh has been absconding for over a week now. A new CCTV footage of him and his aide Papalpreet is surfacing on the Internet. The suspected video is from Delhi. Although both Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet have covered their faces, there is an uncanny resemblance between Amritpal and the body language also looks suspicious. BBC Punjab Twitter Account Withheld For Anti-India Content Amid Amritpal Singh Crackdown.

New Suspected CCTV Footage of Amritpal Singh

Video viral on social media, this CCTV footage is being told from #Delhi and it is claimed that Fugitive #AmritpalSingh is roaming around with open hair and behind him is his associate Papalpreet Singh. pic.twitter.com/deKXQuJs1X — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) March 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)