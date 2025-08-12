A child was left injured after a stray dog attacked him while he was playing on the road in Amroha’s Allipur Chaupla area. The terrifying attack, captured on CCTV on August 10, shows the dog suddenly lunging at the child and biting his leg. The video shows the child engrossed in play when the stray dog suddenly lunges at him and bites his leg, causing panic. Just as the dog was about to inflict further harm, two men riding a bike arrived at the scene and chased the dog away, rescuing the child from serious injury. Kushinagar Dog Attack: Kid Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs in UP, Sustains 18 Deep Wounds; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Stray Dog Bites Child in Amroha

