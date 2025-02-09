In a shocking incident, a man drove his SUV onto a railway track in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha while allegedly intoxicated. The mishap occurred around 3 AM on February 7 when the driver, returning from a wedding, mistakenly sped onto the tracks after crossing the open Bhimpur railway gate. The vehicle moved about 50 meters before getting stuck. Railway officials were stunned to see the car on the tracks and immediately halted an approaching goods train from Delhi, delaying it for 35 minutes. The driver, realising his mistake, abandoned the car and fled. Officials used a municipal hydrant to remove the vehicle. A complaint has been registered, and police have launched an investigation into the incident, which has gone viral on social media. Kaimur Shocker: Woman Kills 2-Year-Old, Chops Off His Legs Using Grader Machine After Exorcist Says ‘It Will Help Her Daughter Conceive’ in Bihar; 4 Arrested.

Drunk Man Drives SUV Onto Railway Tracks in UP’s Amroha

