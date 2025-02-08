A shocking incident took place in Gajraula, Amroha district, where a young man publicly proposed to a girl. When she refused, he verbally abused her and physically assaulted her. The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media. Following this, the police registered an FIR and began an investigation. Authorities have identified the accused and are working on his arrest. The incident has sparked outrage among locals, who are demanding strict action. The police have recorded the victim’s statement and are proceeding with further inquiries. Amroha: Husband Catches Wife’s Lover Red-Handed While Sneaking Into House Through Terrace, Beats Him Black and Blue (Disturbing Video).

Man Publicly Proposes to Girl, Assaults Her After Rejection

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)