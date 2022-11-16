An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 Shaked Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, at around 9.32 pm, on Wednesday. Reportedly, the quake occurred 27 km North-North-West of Mandi. According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground. More details are awaited. Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Tremors Jolt National Capital, Noida, Gurugram and Surrounding Areas.

Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 27km North-North-West of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, at around 9.32pm, today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/DPYFQuHYuM — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

