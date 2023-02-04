An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Afghanistan at around 09:07 am today. The National Center for Seismology said that the depth of the earthquake was 186 km below the ground. Earlier on Saturday morning, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Manipur's Ukhrul. Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Hits Ukhrul, No Casualty Reported.

Quake of Magnitude 4.3

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Afghanistan at around 09:07 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 186 Km km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/DmkgNH1tHt — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

