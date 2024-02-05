In a cultural exchange at Srikalahasti Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, 30 Russian devotees engaged in the sacred Rahu Ketu puja on Monday, February 5. A video shared by news agency ANI captured the Russian devotees immersed in the spiritual ritual, showcasing the temple's inclusive atmosphere. In Vedic astrology, Rahu Ketu puja is performed to seek relief from the malefic effects of the lunar nodes, Rahu and Ketu. Security Breach at Tirupati: Couple Flouts Drone Ban, Record Aerial Videos on Tirumala Ghat in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Videos).

Russian Devotees Engage in Rahu Ketu Puja

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A group of 30 Russian devotees participated in the Rahu Ketu puja at Srikalahasti Temple in Tirupati (04/02) pic.twitter.com/RjLvTdm6AR — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

