In a major fire accident on the Anantapur-Guntur national highway at Daddawada village of Komarolu mandal of Prakasam district after midnight on Thursday, a lorry carrying gas cylinders caught fire. There were more than 300 cylinders in the lorry and more than 100 of them exploded and the lorry was completely burnt. According to the locals and the police, a fire broke out in the cabin of a lorry carrying Bharat gas cylinders from Kurnool to Ulavapadu in Nellore district. As soon as the driver noticed it stopped the lorry and got down and escaped. The traffic halted for half a km on both sides of the national highway as the gas cylinders were on fire. After a while the cylinders started exploding, the police became alert and took strict measures to prevent anyone from going there.

Watch Video:

