A fire broke out onboard Fishing Vessel S Nookaraju near the Offshore Development Area (ODA) in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, triggering a fire rescue operation earlier today, February 13. In a timely response, Indian Navy ship T-38 and Offshore Support Vessel MV Erin rushed to the scene, rendering assistance to extinguish the blaze. Video footage shared by news agency PTI captured the intense flames as efforts were underway to contain the fire and ensure the safety of those onboard the vessel. Indian Navy’s P-8I Maritime Surveillance Aircraft Establish Connection With Distressed Vessel MV Chem Pluto (See Pics and Video).

Blaze Erupts in Fishing Vessel

VIDEO | Fire rescue operation: Indian Navy ship T-38 along with Offshore Support Vessel MV Erin rendered timely assistance to extinguish fire onboard Fishing Vessel S Nookaraju near Offshore Development Area (ODA) in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada earlier today. pic.twitter.com/8fcsvg2rM1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)