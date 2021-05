Andhra Pradesh: 5 died in an explosion due to Gelatin sticks near Mamillapalle village in Kalasapadu area of Kadapa district.

This morning, Gelatin sticks at mines near Mamillapalle exploded while being unloaded. 5 labours died, 4 others missing: Gani Maddileti, Sub-Inspector.

