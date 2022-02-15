The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday appointed DGP (Intelligence) Kasi Reddy Venkata Rajendra Nath Reddy as new Director General of Police of the state. Reddy replaced D. Gautam Sawang, who has been ordered to report to the General Administration Department.

Here Is The Order:

Andhra Pradesh govt appoints DGP (Intelligence) Kasi Reddy VRN Reddy, in full additional charge as the new Director General of Police (Head of the Police Forces), with immediate effect, replacing present DGP (HoPR) D. Gautam Sawang pic.twitter.com/rc2m1jy6HE — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

