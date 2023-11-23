Students of a government school in Andhra Pradesh were hospitalised after they fell sick after consuming mid-day meal. The incident took place in Tekulapalem village of Annamayya district on Thursday, November 23. Further details are awaited. West Bengal: 12 Schoolkids Fall Sick After Eating Midday Meal in Dinajpur, Cook Accidentally Adds Detergent Instead of Salt.

Students Fall Sick After Eating Midday Meal at School in Andhra Pradesh

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Students of a government school in Tekulapalem village of Annamayya district, were hospitalised after they fell sick after consuming mid-day meal (22/11) pic.twitter.com/GDxyg3ovBT — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

