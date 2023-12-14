On Thursday, December 14, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh engaged with Anganwadi teachers during a padayatra in Yelamanchili, West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. In a video capture, Lokesh is seen interacting with the educators, highlighting the party's focus on grassroots engagement. Andhra Pradesh: Nara Lokesh Pledges to Generate 20 Lakh Jobs After TDP-Janasena Forms Government in State.

Nara Lokesh Engages with Anganwadi Teachers in Andhra Pradesh

