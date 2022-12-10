In a tragic accident, three people got injured after a blast occurred at Taar tank number 11 in the Vizag steel plant on Saturday evening. The blast took place during the maintenance work of the tank. According to the report by news agency ANI, out of the three workers, the condition of one worker namely G Nagesh is critical. All three are undergoing treatment. Transformer Blast in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur, Loud Explosion Heard in Neighbouring Areas (Watch Video).

Andhra Pradesh Blast:

