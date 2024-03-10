A passenger train derailed near Kothavalasa Junction railway station in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram on Sunday, March 10, 2024. According to Waltair Railway Division officials, no injuries or casualties were reported during the incident. Further details are awaited. Andhra Pradesh Train Derailment Video: Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Train Derails in Vizianagaram.

Andhra Pradesh Train Derailment Video

VIDEO | A passenger train derailed near Kothavalasa Junction railway station in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/pRSchN7Jjk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 10, 2024

Vizianagaram | A passenger train derailed near Kothavalasa Junction railway station in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram. No injuries or casualties have been reported: Waltair Railway Division officials — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

