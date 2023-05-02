In the latest development in the Angkita Dutta case, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president BV Srinivas has filed a plea for anticipatory bail. As per reports, Srinivas filed a plea for anticipatory bail before the Gauhati High Court in a case pertaining to allegations of harassment made by Angkita Dutta, former President of Assam Youth Congress. Last week, a court in Karnataka rejected the anticipatory bail plea of IYC president Srinivas BV. Former Assam unit IYC chief Angkita Dutta has levelled harassment allegations against Srinivas. Angkita Dutta Case: Karnataka Court Rejects Indian Youth Congress President BV Srinivas’ Anticipatory Bail Plea.

