A disturbing video showing a man throwing a dog into floodwater has gone viral, prompting widespread condemnation. The footage, believed to be from a flooded region, captures a man initially pulling the struggling dog out of the water, only to cruelly hurl it back into the vigorous flow. The heartbreaking video shows the dog desperately clinging to the man’s legs, seemingly pleading for rescue. Instead, the man forces the dog into the water, where it is seen fighting to survive against the heavy current. The undated video, allegedly filmed by those involved, has sparked outrage among animal lovers on social media, particularly on X, where users are demanding strict action against the culprits. This incident comes just days after a viral video showed people from Gujarat's flood-hit areas helping a dog escape waterlogged roads, drawing sharp contrast between the two events. Animal Cruelty Caught on Camera in Ahmedabad: Dead Dog Tied to Car, Dragged on Road; Horrific Video Surfaces.

Animal Cruelty Caught on Camera (Disturbing Video)

Such people who harm animals just for social media views must be punished! In the video, this heartless person is throwing a dog into high-flowing water. How can someone be so cruel? Animal welfare laws must be stricter to ensure they are arrested and held accountable!… pic.twitter.com/wvbtfEw1lD — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) September 7, 2024

