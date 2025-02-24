A disturbing incident of animal cruelty has come to light from Kolkata, where a dog was found stuffed in a jute sack and dumped on a Suburban Railway train. The incident came to light after a commuter onboard the train in Kolkata's Barasat suspected something concerning after the canine showed movement. Soon, cops were alerted who reached the spot and opened the bag to find a dog stuffed inside. The incident is said to have taken place at the Barasat Junction in Kolkata, West Bengal. The viral video shows officials entering the coach and rescuing the dog. Animal Cruelty Horror in Kannur: Mother Dog and Puppies Allegedly Bludgeoned To Death in Kerala, Shocking Visual Surfaces.

Dog Stuffed Inside Jute Sack Found on Train at Barasat Railway Station

