In a horrific act of cruelty, a mother dog and her 20-day-old puppies were allegedly bludgeoned to death in Meethale, Kannur, Kerala, on February 5. The gruesome incident came to light after an animal activist, Palakkadan Changathi, shared graphic images on social media, sparking widespread outrage. The accused, Kunnothumparambil Rajan, a resident of Meethale, has been booked under laws preventing animal cruelty. The activist’s emotional post condemned the brutal killing, questioning why these innocent creatures were denied their right to live. Kolavallur police have registered a case, and animal rights activists are demanding strict action. Telangana Animal Cruelty Horror: Dogs With Their Legs and Mouths Tied Thrown From Bridge in Sangareddy's Eddumailaram Village; 21 Canines Die, 11 Critical.

Animal Cruelty Horror in Kannur (Disturbing Visual)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)