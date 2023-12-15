In a case of animal cruelty, a stray cow was scooped up using the claw of a JCB and thrown into tractor trolley. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. According to reports, the Nagar panchayat had launched a campaign to catch stray animals. During the campaign the officials caught a cow which was straying on the road and it was picked up by scooping it up using the JCB machine's claw and thrown in tractor’s trolley. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Animal Cruelty in Madhya Pradesh: Man Violently Kicks Puppy After Throwing Him on Ground in Guna; Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Demands Punishment After Heart-Wrenching Video Surfaces.

Animal Cruelty in UP

आवारा पशुओं से क्रूरता। JCB के पंजे में उठाकर इस तरह ट्रॉली में फेंका गया। Video उत्तर प्रदेश में अलीगढ़ जनपद के इगलास नगर पंचायत क्षेत्र की है। नगर पंचायत ने आवारा पशुओं को पकड़ने का अभियान चलाया था। pic.twitter.com/KOuO8T4jTe — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 15, 2023

