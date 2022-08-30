In a letter addressed to Kejriwal, Anna Hazare reminded the Delhi CM of his stance pertaining to liquor shops during his India Against Corruption days. Mentioning that both Kejriwal, as well as Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, appreciated the fact that neither cigarettes nor liquor has been sold in his village Ralegaon Siddhi for the last 35 years, he lamented the U-turn taken by the AAP founder. To buttress his point, he quoted from 'Swaraj'- the book written by Kejriwal in 2012 before joining politics. He also alleged that Kejriwal is drunk on power.

Check Tweet:

Anna Hazare writes to Delhi CM Kejriwal over New Liquor Policy "Had expected a similar policy(like Maharashtra's). But you didn't do it.People seem to be trapped in a circle of money for power&power for money. It doesn't suit a party that emerged from a major movement,"he writes pic.twitter.com/4yTvc0XI5K — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

