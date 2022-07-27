India remembered its 11th President, APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary on Wednesday, July 27. Dr Kalam, born on October 15, 1931, in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, served as the 11th President of India between 2002 and 2007. Popularly known as the 'Missile Man of India', Dr Kalam has inspired millions through his simplicity. Several politicians took to twitter to pay their tributes to the ‘Missile Man’.

Check Tributes:

Tributes to the former President of India, the 'Missile Man', Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary. Genius scientist, statesman and scholar, his thoughts and works continue to inspire millions. #APJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/E21zdCocUM — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 27, 2022

Heartfelt tributes to former President Bharat Ratna Dr #APJAbdulKalam ji on his death anniversary, who touched every height in his life despite being born in a needy family; a renowned scientist, a popular President, an ideal citizen - a role model in every way for every indian! pic.twitter.com/jL8HItdG2P — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)