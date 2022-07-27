India remembered its 11th President, APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary on Wednesday, July 27. Dr Kalam, born on October 15, 1931, in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, served as the 11th President of India between 2002 and 2007. Popularly known as the 'Missile Man of India', Dr Kalam has inspired millions through his simplicity. Several politicians took to twitter to pay their tributes to the ‘Missile Man’.

Check Tributes: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)