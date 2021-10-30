Arbaz Merchant & Munmum Dhamecha, who were arrested in the drug on cruise case will not be released from jail on Saturday. Munmun Dhamecha's lawyer Kashif Khan Deshmikh said that Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha who were granted bail by Bombay High Court will not be released from the jail as the document necessary for the release is in process.

Arbaz Merchant & Munmum Dhamecha, who were granted bail by Bombay HC in the drugs-on-cruise case, will not be released from the jail today. The necessary documentation for the release is in process: Munmum's lawyer Kashif Khan Deshmukh — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)