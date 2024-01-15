On the occasion of Army Day 2024, Indian Army will showcase their valour and remember the martyrs who laid their lives in line of duty. The Army Day 2024 Parade will be available for live streaming, allowing viewers to watch the event in real time. The parade will be broadcast online on DD National and the ADGPI-Indian Army YouTube Channel starting 9 am on January 15. This provides a convenient way for people to join in the celebrations and pay tribute to the bravery and dedication of our soldiers from the comfort of their homes. Army Day (India) 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

Army Day 2024 Parade Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)