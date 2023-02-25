In a tragic incident, an Indian Army jawan, identified as Moti Ram Anchla, was allegedly shot dead by Naxals in the insurgency-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Anchla had gone to the Useli village to participate in a local fair when a group of armed Naxals attacked and shot him dead. The incident has once again highlighted the grave security concerns in the region and the continuous threat that Naxals pose to the security forces and civilians alike. The local police and security forces have launched an investigation into the matter and have vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. Chhattisgarh: BJP Leader Neelkanth Kakkem Stabbed to Death by Naxals in Front of Family Members in Bijapur.

Indian Army Jawan Visiting His Native Place Shot Dead by Suspected Naxalites in Kanker

