Indian Army Major Sent to Police Custody Till March 15 In Connection With Army Paper Leak Case:

A Major of the Indian Army arrested by Pune city Police, in connection with Army recruitment exam paper leak case from Tamil Nadu, was produced before Pune court today and has been sent to police custody till 15th March. — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021

